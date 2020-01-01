Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/1/1 19:58:40
3.3%

Increase of South Korea's exports to China in December 2019, up for the first time in 14 consecutive months, data from South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed.

43.63m tons

Oil equivalent to crude oil and natural gas in 2019 produced by Daqing Oilfield Co, up 1.96 million tons year-on-year.

10,000

5G base stations that Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality had built by the end of 2019, data from the Chongqing Communication Administration showed.

120b yuan

Value of music and music-related industries in Beijing by 2025, according to a guideline to promote the city's music industry development issued on Tuesday.



