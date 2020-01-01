Palestinians enjoy their time during sunset in Gaza City

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/1 20:33:43

Palestinian children enjoy their time on the Gaza beach during sunset in Gaza City, on the eve of the New Year 2020, Dec. 31, 2019. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

Palestinians enjoy their time on the Gaza beach during sunset in Gaza City, on the eve of the New Year 2020, Dec. 31, 2019. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian man rides his horse on the Gaza beach during sunset in Gaza City, on the eve of the New Year 2020, Dec. 31, 2019. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian woman enjoys her time on the Gaza beach during sunset in Gaza City, on the eve of the New Year 2020, Dec. 31, 2019. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

