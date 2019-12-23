French unions call for strikes to continue ‘everywhere’

Holiday travelers across France scrambled for alternatives as a transport strike over pension reform saw train services slashed yet again, Dec. 22, 2019. (Photo/China News Service)

The leader of France's hardline CGT union on Wednesday urged all workers to join ­pension strikes that have ­crippled public transport over the past month, as a showdown with French President Emmanuel ­Macron enters a second month.In his New Year's address Tuesday, Macron vowed not to back down on his plan to replace France's 42 separate pension schemes with a single system that would require people to work longer.The government says the changes are necessary to make the system fairer for all and more sustainable but unions argue that workers, particularly in the public sector, will lose out.Reacting to Macron's speech, CGT leader Philippe Martinez called for strikes "everywhere" from next week, both "in the public and the private sector.""Faced with a self-satisfied president who thinks that ­everything is going fine in this country we have to send a stronger warning sign," he told BFM news channel."We're calling on all the French to mobilize, attend demonstrations and go on strike."The 28-day strike, which left thousands of travelers stranded over the Christmas holidays, is on course to exceed the ­longest transport strike to date in France, which lasted for 28 days in 1986 and early 1987.Macron's New Year's ­address was closely watched for signs that the government's resolve might be weakening.But while calling for a "rapid compromise" during a new round of negotiations with unions next week, Macron vowed that the reforms "will be carried out."