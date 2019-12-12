Social credit system blacklists Japanese militarism worship

Soldiers who participated in China's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1937-45), family members of the deceased during the Nanjing Massacre, and volunteers from the Nanjing 1213 Volunteer Team pay tribute and wish for peace at the Nanjing Guanghuamen Heritage Park on Thursday ahead of the country's National Memorial Day on December 13. Photo: chinanews.com

A city in East China has passed its own regulation targeting hospital thugs, neofascists and separatists amid a nationwide drive to forge a social credit system.On December 27, Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, issue a social credit regulation which blacklists residents for drunk-driving, hospital troublemaking, pyramid selling and pinching train seats.The regulation also blacklists people worshiping right-wing Japanese and disrespecting Chinese war victims. Some 300,000 died in the Nanjing massacre between December 1937 and January 1938, according to official government data.In September, police in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, arrested a man who wrote more than 140 online posts inciting secessionism and national hatred.The rule against troublemakers at hospitals reflects years of nationwide deaths and injuries.In a latest case, Dr. Yang Wen died at a Beijing hospital emergency room on Christmas Eve after having her neck slashed by her patient's son Sun Wenbin.The regulation's scope shows that China's social credit system has become more targeted to local history and culture, said Zhuang Deshui, a deputy director of the research center for government integrity-building at Peking University.China has attached great importance to the construction of a social credit system since the State Council issued a guideline in 2014.As of Monday, the country's credit supervision system has covered 850,000 social organizations nationwide, the Ministry of Civil Affairs revealed.A sharing platform of national social organization credit information was officially launched and deployed in October last year to support inquiry and verification of credit information.Chinese experts say that the construction of a comprehensive, long-term system is important and urgent, with big data and face recognition technologies applied nationwide to advance the system.Facial recognition went on trial at a Beijing subway station in December in a government attempt to reduce infractions of subway laws and regulations.About 4 billion contracts are signed in China annually, but the compliance rate is about 50 percent, which leads to economic losses of more than 600 billion yuan ($86 billion) every year due to a lack of integrity, the National Development and Reform Commission revealed in 2017.