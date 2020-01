Migratory birds are seen at Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, Dec. 31, 2019. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A man rows his boat as migratory birds fly over Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, Dec. 31, 2019. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A man feeds migratory birds at Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, Dec. 31, 2019. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A woman feeds migratory birds at Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, Dec. 31, 2019. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)