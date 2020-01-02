China hopes NK, US to break deadlock through dialogue: FM spokesman

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang answers questions at a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing. Photo: IC

China hopes North Korea and the US adhere to dialogue and meet each other halfway to find solutions to break the deadlock and make practical efforts to push forward political settlement of Peninsula issues, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at Thursday's regular media briefing after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country would launch a new "strategic weapon" in the near future.Kim said at the Fifth Plenary Meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea that the world will witness a new strategic weapon from his country in the near future, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday.Kim said if the US persisted in its hostile policy toward North Korea, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula would never happen.Kim also said that the scope and depth of North Korea's nuclear deterrent would be properly coordinated ­depending on the future US attitude to North Korea, according to media reports.Geng said that in the current situation, actions inconducive to dialogue that increase tension are undesirable.It's in the common interest of all parties concerned to continue dialogue to ease tensions and promote the political settlement of the Peninsula issue, he added.