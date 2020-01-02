Policies help rural Xinjiang residents shake off poverty

Sheep roam at the Xiyangyang farm in Keping county, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The farm has helped villagers get out of poverty. Photo: Shan Jie/ GT

Three years ago, Abudreyim Abduwaili's family was still poverty-stricken, but now he has become the vice manager of a herding company and is helping his neighbors to shake off poverty.Abudreyim is a resident at the Tuman village of Wushi county, Aksu prefecture in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.His family has five members and only 0.27 hectares of farmland. He previously farmed and worked as a temporary construction worker from time to time.In 2015, with the help of residency working team garrisoned in his local government and village, Abudreyim joined the Zhenxing herding company. For the first time, Abudreyim had a stable job and a regular income of 2,500 yuan ($358).Abudreyim values the opportunity and works hard. He learned Putonghua and the technique of raising goats. In 2017, he was promoted as vice manager of the company."We are not poor forever. With the help of the government, I will change my situation with actions and help others to shake off poverty," Abdureyim said.The monthly salary of Abdureyim is more than 4,000 yuan now. Previously, the only household appliance his family owned was a washing machine. In the past few years, they have purchased a new television and a refrigerator.His new year's plan is to buy a car.

Mehmet Tulti Abudureyimu stands in front of an automatic production line of nangs, a traditional pancake, in a village cooperative in Keping county, Xinjiang. Although he is young, he has become the master of the production line. Photo: Shan Jie/ GT