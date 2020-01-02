Stability offers benefits to the development in Xinjiang

Ayijiamali Kurban dances in a restaurant at a scenic spot in Awati county, Aksu in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Her family used to be stricken by poverty, but now she earns 3,000 yuan a month. Photo: Shan Jie/ GT

Poverty reduction work could be smoothly promoted in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region thanks to the social stability in the past years.No terrorist incidents have occurred in Xinjiang in the past three years, where social public security has improved significantly, Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the Xinjiang regional government, told a press conference held by the Information Office of the State Council in Beijing on December 9, 2019.He said the region's counter-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts have laid a solid foundation for the social stability and enduring peace in Xinjiang.On Tuesday, villagers in the Towankemaigeti village in Wushi county, Xinjiang welcomed the new year with members of the residency work team from the Organization Department of the Communist Party of China Xinjiang regional committee.A total of 600 people of different ethnic groups celebrated with a gala during which they played guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, performed songs and dances and enjoyed other wonderful activities.Several years ago, some of the villagers here were not only poverty-stricken, but also deeply influenced by extremist thoughts, which made crime prevalent in the village.In the past years, the residency work team from the organization department of the CPC regional committee has lifted the villagers out of poverty in a variety of ways. With aid and investment, the village has built up fungi farms, new housing complexes and a bazaar. Villagers' income has increased, their social consciousness has been impacted and their living conditions largely improved.

Xiazeerdan Abuduoremu puts strings on dutar instruments. She has been working in the instrument cooperative in Jiayi village, Xinhe county, in Xinjiang for a year and a half. The traditional Xinjiang instruments she makes are sold throughout China. Photo: Shan Jie/ GT

The village's primary school, newly built and opened in 2018, is one of the best schools in the area with good facilities. In addition to daily teaching, it also provides various activities to the students such as choir, Lego robotics, pottery, calligraphy and creative painting.In 2019, the Towankemaigeti village was awarded as a model case of global poverty reduction, recognized by the World Bank and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN.Li Keqiong, member of the regional organization department and general leader of the residency team, told the Global Times that big stability would bring big development, and that instability means no development. "Poverty reduction is fundamental for the work of deepening stability," he said.Li noted that education is the key tool to eliminate extremist thoughts. Gradually people who used to live in poverty would understand the value of stability, said Li.Abudureheman Aman, mayor of Keping county of Aksu, told the Global Times that social stability and poverty reduction exist side by side and could improve each other.The stability of the society and people's thoughts is very important. Employment, production, education and all the works call for a stable society, Abudureheman said.

Ajiranmu Ahmet shows the cakes and French fries she made. She opened a restaurant in the bazaar at the Towankemaigeti village in Wushi county, Aksu of Xinjiang. The cakes she made are quite popular among villagers. Photo: Shan Jie/ GT

Keping used to be a poverty-stricken county with a small population. The county suffered great pressure to maintain stability as it is home to many religious fundamentalists and relatives of overseas separatists who were influenced by terrorist forces and extremism."When the people shake off poverty, increase their incomes and lift their life standard, it is natural for them to be grateful and fulfill their citizen's responsibility of maintaining the social stability," asserted Abudureheman.Now we could take advantage of the benefits of the stability for social development, Abudureheman said.In 2017, Xinjiang's GDP reached 1 trillion yuan for the first time, while the number in the first three quarters this year rose by 6.1 percent year-on-year and the region received over 200 million tourists from January to October, said Erkin Tuniyaz, vice chairman of Xinjiang, according to the Xinhua News Agency.As people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang have learned that stability is the source of happiness while unrest a source of woes, they will spare no effort in maintaining the sustained stability of the region, Erkin Tuniyaz said.