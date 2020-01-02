Thai drama TharnType The Series draws huge fan base in China

Thailand's web drama 'TharnType The Series' has gone viral on Chinese social media and its male stars have gained a lot of Chinese fans thanks to their sweet but sometimes painful stories.

The web drama tells the story of a gay man and a man who hates gay men who have to share a small space together for the rest of the year. They gradually fall in love with each other during the cohabitation.

The drama is rated above 18-years-old by the local rating system.

Mew and Gulf, the two lovers, have had their Sina Weibo super topic built up by fans since the release of the drama, and the super topic has ranked highly in the chart for couples, even higher than the couple of top boy band BTS members Jungkook and Taehyung.

The hashtag "TharnType The Series" has been viewed more than 220 million times as of Thursday on Sina Weibo. Tharn and Type are the couple's names in the drama.

When interviewed by Mangu Magazine based in Bangkok, the two lead actors greeted Chinese fans and said they would like to hold fan meetings in China and other countries to thank fans for their support.

Many fans even made videos based on the drama and uploaded the videos on bilibili.com, a popular Chinese video sharing platform.

"I believe their love is true! They always consider each other, whether in the drama or in real life," one Chinese fan wrote on Sina Weibo.

Other Thai dramas have become popular in China and can be seen on video platforms such as bilibili.com.

These dramas are good at portraying relationships and their up and down plots are also one of reasons they appeal to audiences, Chinese fans told the Global Times on Thursday.