Fan Dian, chairman of Xiaomi's Strategic Committee of IoT, speaks at the Mi Developer Conference on Tuesday. Photo: Zhang Hongpei/GT



Alibaba strategy

Xiaomi investment

Alibaba is to prioritize the Internet of Things (IoT) as one of its core strategies, as it upgraded its TmallGenie laboratory to an independent business group to explore areas of the industrial IoT, smart communities and smart households.Launched in 2017, Alibaba's smart speakers called TmallGenie had connected more than 200 million devices on more than 600 IoT platforms as of September 2019, Beijing News reported.Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will invest 50 billion yuan ($7.2 billion) into its "5G+AIoT" business, according to a New Year's message sent to Xiaomi staff by the company's CEO Lei Jun.The sales of Xiaomi's IoT-related consumer goods grew by more than 40 percent in 2019, contributing 15.6 billion yuan of revenue to the company in the third quarter last year. Mi Home, Xiaomi's smart devices management platform, had 26.9 million monthly active users in the third quarter of 2019.Global Times