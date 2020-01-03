2,020 snowmen stand in Harbin to greet New Year

Pedestrians watch a snowman in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2020. A total of 2,020 snowmen are standing in the city to greet the New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

