Shares drop as Kweichow Moutai forecasts slower growth

Bottles of Moutai. Photo: VCG
The share price of Kweichow Moutai, China's famed liquor maker, closed at 1,130 yuan ($162.30) with a 4.48 percent drop on Thursday, affected by an estimated slow growth in revenue and net income.
Revenue in 2019 is expected to reach 88.5 billion yuan ($12.69 billion), up 15 percent year-on-year based on preliminary estimates, Moutai said on Thursday. Net income is expected to hit 40.5 billion yuan, up 15 percent year-on-year. However, both growth rates, at below 20 percent, represent a three-year low.
The total figures fell below expectations, as Bloomberg placed the distiller's expected earnings at 90 billion yuan in revenue and 43 billion in net income.
Industry insiders pointed out that a tight supply alone cannot save Moutai from China's slowdown, which has reached the consumer sector.
Moutai's sales target for 2020 stands at about 34,500 tons, according to a stock filing in December.