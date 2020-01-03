Shares drop as Kweichow Moutai forecasts slower growth

Bottles of Moutai. Photo: VCG

The share price of Kweichow Moutai, China's famed liquor maker, closed at 1,130 yuan ($162.30) with a 4.48 percent drop on Thursday, affected by an estimated slow growth in revenue and net income.Revenue in 2019 is expected to reach 88.5 billion yuan ($12.69 billion), up 15 percent year-on-year based on preliminary estimates, Moutai said on Thursday. Net income is expected to hit 40.5 billion yuan, up 15 percent year-on-year. However, both growth rates, at below 20 percent, represent a three-year low.The total figures fell below expectations, as Bloomberg placed the distiller's expected earnings at 90 billion yuan in revenue and 43 billion in net income.Industry insiders pointed out that a tight supply alone cannot save Moutai from China's slowdown, which has reached the consumer sector.Moutai's sales target for 2020 stands at about 34,500 tons, according to a stock filing in December.