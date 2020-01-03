2,020 snowmen for the new year in NE China

A snowman is seen in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

A snowman is seen in Harbin, Jan. 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

A child poses for photos with snowmen in Harbin. Photo: Xinhua

This winter, 2,020 snowmen were built to greet the New Year in Harbin, capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, during its winter tourism season.The 36th Harbin Ice and Snow Season, scheduled to last until April, 2020, will see various activities involving tourism, culture, sports, fashion and economic cooperation.Besides catering to tourists, Harbin will also hold sports activities such as skating, skiing, ice hockey, snowfield football and long-distance running on frozen rivers and lakes, city squares and open spaces for local residents.