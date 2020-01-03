Pentagon confirms US forces killed top Iranian commander Soleimani

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/3 11:15:52

 US Department of Defense announced on Thursday night that the US forces had taken a strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

