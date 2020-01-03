Laba Festival celebrated across China

Local villagers perform yangge dance to celebrate the Laba Festival in Yongquanzhuang Village of Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 2, 2020. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba Porridge on this day. Photo: Xinhua

Volunteers prepare free Laba porridge for locals at a temple in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 2, 2020. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba Porridge on this day. Many temples and organizations have the tradition to give out free porridge. Photo: Xinhua

A volunteer serves free Laba porridge to rail constructors in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 2, 2020. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba Porridge on this day. Many temples and organizations have the tradition to give out free porridge. Photo: Xinhua

A child eats Laba porridge in Yuping Dong Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2020. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba Porridge on this day. Photo: Xinhua

Children eat Laba porridge at Qianjiang District in southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 2, 2020. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba Porridge on this day. Photo: Xinhua

A child eats Laba porridge in Yuping Dong Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2020. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba Porridge on this day. Photo: Xinhua