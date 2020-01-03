600 Mexicans to travel to Canada for seasonal farm work

Photo taken on June 3, 2017 shows a farmer at an avocado orchard at Avo Hass, one of the eight avocado packing plants in Uruapanat, in the state of Michoacan, Mexico. Photo: Xinhua

Some 600 Mexican day laborers are set to travel to Canada this week for seasonal work on farms as part of a cooperation agreement between the two countries, Mexico's Labor Ministry said on Thursday. The Temporary Agricultural Workers Program "is a model of bilateral cooperation for maintaining a circular, legal, orderly and safe migratory flow of laborers," the ministry said in a statement. Workers live and work in different parts of Canada for periods of four to eight months, and program officials help place them, and arrange travel and work permits. In 2019, a total of 26,399 job contracts were provided by some 2,000 Canadian businesses, the ministry said. "Nearly 80 percent of the agricultural workers sent ... have been requested by their (Canadian) employers on more than one occasion and are on average hired for 6.2 months," said the ministry. Workers earn an average of 13.6 Canadian dollars (10.5 US dollars) per hour.