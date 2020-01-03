In pics: 9th China Harbin International Ice-Assemblage Championship

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/3 14:07:47

A contestant carves an ice sculpture during the 9th China Harbin International Ice-Assemblage Championship in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2020. A total of 15 teams from home and abroad joined the competition. Photo: Xinhua



 

