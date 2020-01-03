China, US to seek balance, boundaries

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/1/3 15:25:38
In 2020, China will let the US know its strategic good faith as well as the fact that China is not to be trifled with. The US should be aware it must respect China as a major power. As China can bring the US benefits, it can also make the US suffer when the latter actively provokes the former.

Global Times

Posted in:
blog comments powered by Disqus