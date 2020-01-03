HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
China, US to seek balance, boundaries
Source:Global Times Published: 2020/1/3 15:25:38
In 2020, China will let the US know its strategic good faith as well as the fact that China is not to be trifled with. The US should be aware it must respect China as a major power. As China can bring the US benefits, it can also make the US suffer when the latter actively provokes the former.
Global Times
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus