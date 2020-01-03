Cruising at 30

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

Welcome to the New Year 2020! For China's post-90s generation, the beginning of this new decade means they have entered a crucial period in their lives. Those who were born in 1990 are 30 years old now. As Confucius said, "At 30, I stood firm." The post-90s generation has gradually taken off the labels - such as lazy, selfish and hopeless - attached to them. On China's Twitter-like social platform Sina Weibo, hashtags related to crisis of this generation quickly became the top searches. With the passing years, this generation started to feel the pressure from all aspects of their lives. Many of them have their own families, a kid or even two, mortgages and more responsibility to take care of the elderly since they are a generation born under the one-child policy. Struggling in their careers could be usual to them. This generation seems to be overwhelmed by the sense of crisis, but they also fully understand that they have become the mainstay of the society. All the difficulties and pressures they are facing now are the experiences every generation must go through. The post-90s generation is ready to take on a new journey with the confidence and fearlessness of their times.