Sustainability, the engine of future business

Established in 2014, CRO Global Summit is a conference focused on global business growth, specifically responsible business development and sustainable practice.



The 2020 summit will focus on: ESG disclosure; zero-waste cities and sustainable living; poverty alleviation, rural revitalization.



The British Consulate General in Shanghai and Green is Great are co-hosting the event, with Kunal Khatri, Minister Counsellor and Director of Financial Services, the UK's Department for International



Trade, present to give opening remarks.



The event will also see representation from the UK financial services sector, with leading asset management firms and banks in attendance.



The UK is strongly committed to tackling extreme poverty and mitigating the effects of climate change. The UK is currently committed to spending 0.7 percent of its Gross National Income on international aid and to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.



Despite these achievements, the UK continues to push to improve accessibility to sustainable investment, higher quality sustainable investment products, and increase the overall scale of the sustainable investment market.



Date: January 9, 2020



(8:30 am - 5 pm)



Venue: 5F Sunshine Hall, Grand Soluxe Zhongyou Hotel Shanghai





Photo: VCG

