Arctic Whisper – sustainable development in the north

What comes to mind when speaking of the Arctic? The polar bear walking on the ice or unknown marine life hidden deep in the Ocean. The spirit of adventure has driven batches of explorers, scientists and common people to the Arctic.



Co-sponsored by the Consulate General of Norway in Shanghai, the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai and other institutions, Shanghai Library held an event themed "Arctic Whisper" to address the sustainable development of the Arctic on Saturday.



The event took the audience through an informative visual journey with polar bears, the melting glaciers, and the dazzling Northern lights, as well as the urgent problems such as climate change, marine plastics and economic development in the Arctic.



Where: 3F, 1555 Middle Huaihai Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai

