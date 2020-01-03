Irish musical and dance production Lord of the Dance will be staged at Shanghai Grand Theatre from January 14 to 19, to bring a spectacular artistry experience to the city's audiences.



Based on ancient Irish folklore, the story follows the classic tale of good versus evil, expressed through the universal language of dance.



The character Lord of the Dance represents all the good things in the world, but he must fight against the Dark Lord and his evil army.



Meanwhile the Lord of the Dance and his true love are also tempted by a seducer. Will good defeat evil? Can true love resist temptation? The show will take you on an energetic and passionate journey.



Created by legendary Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley, the show has swept audiences in 65 countries and regions in the past 20 years. Since the debut at the Point Theatre in Dublin in 1996, the production went on to break box office records worldwide with 21 consecutive shows at London's legendary Wembley Arena.



Considered as one of the most outstanding dancers in Ireland, Flatley has been recognized by many establishments and awards for helping transform traditional dance by incorporating more upper body movement and creating edgy rhythm patterns.



In 1998, he broke the Guinness World Record of 28 taps per second set in 1989 by himself with a phenomenal 35 taps per second.



A section of New York's famous 42nd Street is also named as "Flatley Way" in his honor.



Date: January 14 to 19



Venue: Shanghai Grand Theatre



Address: 300 Renmin Avenue



Ticket: 80 to 980 yuan





Stage photos of Lord of the Dance Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of Ireland in Shanghai

Stage photos of Lord of the Dance Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of Ireland in Shanghai