Trump warns Turkey against ‘foreign interference’ after Libya vote

A Libyan boy looks at a destroyed building after an airstrike in east of Tripoli, Libya, Dec. 29, 2019. A civilian was killed and two others were injured on Sunday when an airstrike hit east of the Libyan capital Tripoli, according to a medical official.(Photo: Xinhua)

Turkey's parliament has approved the deployment of troops to Libya aimed at shoring up the UN-backed government in Tripoli, sparking a blunt warning from US President Donald Trump against any "foreign interference" in the war-torn country.Libya has been beset by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, with rival administrations in the east and the west vying for power.The beleaguered Tripoli government, headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, has been under sustained attack since April by military strongman General Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Turkey's regional rivals - Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.In response to the prospect that Ankara might intervene after Thursday's vote, Trump had told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a call "that foreign interference is complicating the situation in Libya," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.Egypt also strongly condemned the Turkish vote, saying it amounted to a "flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolutions on Libya," while Israel, Cyprus and Greece denounced a "dangerous threat to regional stability."Libya's elected parliament in the east called Turkey's prospective military intervention "high treason."Turkey's bill allowing troop deployment in Libya marks a dangerous escalation in the North African country's civil war and severely threatens stability in the region, a joint statement by Greece, Israel and Cyprus said late on Thursday."This decision constitutes a gross violation of the UNSC resolution...imposing an arms embargo in Libya and seriously undermines the international community's efforts to find a peaceful, political solution to the Libyan conflict," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said in the statement.