Cameras show fugitive boss fleeing: media

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House following his release on bail in Tokyo on Wednesday. Ghosn posted bail of 1 billion yen ($9 million) in cash, paving the way for his release from the detention centre after more than three months in custody. Photo: AFP

Fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was caught on security camera leaving his Tokyo home by himself on the day he fled to avoid a Japanese trial, local media reported Friday.Ghosn was not seen returning home after leaving around noon on December 29, public broadcaster NHK said, citing people involved in the investigation.He is thought to have taken a private jet from Kansai Airport in western Japan on that day, heading for Istanbul. It is believed Ghosn headed from there to Beirut.The news comes a day after prosecutors raided the residence as part of an initial probe into his flight. The camera placed near the entrance of his Tokyo residence showed no suspicious person around the time that Ghosn left, according to NHK and the business daily Nikkei.Ghosn, who faced multiple charges of financial misconduct that he denies, won bail in April but with strict conditions - including a ban on overseas travel and living under surveillance.The circumstances of Ghosn's Hollywood-like flight from Japan are still unclear, amid colorful reports that he hid in a musical instrument case - denied by his entourage.