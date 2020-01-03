China urges calm, restraint to avoid tension escalation in Gulf area

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang at regular press conference on Jan. 3, 2020. (Photo from Foreign Ministry website)

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday urged relevant parties, especially the United States, to remain calm and restrained to avoid further escalating the current tensions in the Gulf area.Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked for comment about the death of Major General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport.The US Department of Defense announced it conducted the strike as a "defensive action" against Soleimani."China has always opposed the use of force in international relations, and insisted all parties should abide by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the basic norms governing international relations," Geng said.Iraq's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be respected, and the peace and stability of the Gulf area in the Middle East should be safeguarded, he said.