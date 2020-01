Protesters shout slogans against the United States and Israel as they hold posters with the image of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, killed in a US airstrike in Iraq, and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a demonstration in the Kashmiri town of Magam on Friday. Hundreds of people in India-controlled Kashmir staged demonstrations on January 3 within hours of the killing. Photo: AFP