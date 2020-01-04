Senior Chinese, US officials discuss Middle East over phone

Iran US Photo:IC

Differences should be resolved through dialogue and consultation, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee said on Friday in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.During the talks, the US side reported its position on the current situation in the Middle East.Yang, who is also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said that China is highly concerned about the current situation in the Middle East.China has always maintained that differences should be resolved through dialogue and consultation, Yang said, adding that China opposes the use of force in international relations.China hopes that all parties concerned, especially the United States, will exercise restraint and get back to the track of dialogue as soon as possible to de-escalate the tensions, Yang said.Both sides also exchanged views on China-US relations.