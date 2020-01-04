Sunrise and sunset scenery of Luang Prabang in Laos

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/4 16:57:02

Photo taken on Jan. 1, 2020 shows the sunset scenery of Luang Prabang on the riverside of Mekong River, Laos. (Xinhua/Kaikeo Saiyasane)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 1, 2020 shows the sunset scenery of Luang Prabang on the riverside of Mekong River, Laos.(Xinhua/Kaikeo Saiyasane)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2020 shows the sunrise scenery of Luang Prabang on the riverside of Mekong River, Laos.(Xinhua/Kaikeo Saiyasane)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2020 shows the sunrise scenery of Luang Prabang on the riverside of Mekong River, Laos.(Xinhua/Kaikeo Saiyasane)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus