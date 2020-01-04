US airstrike in Middle East to push up Brazil's fuel prices: president

Protesters set fire to a guard room outside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq on Dec. 31, 2019.(Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday the US airstrike in the Middle East is bound to push up Brazil's fuel prices.Reporters asked Bolsonaro to comment on the US airstrike which killed a top Iranian military commander in Iraq, and whether his administration would take any action to halt the likely spike in fuel prices if the conflict escalates."It will have an impact. We will have to see what our limit is because fuel prices are already high here, so things will get complicated if they rise more," Bolsonaro said.The Brazilian president said he had not had the chance to talk to his economy minister or the CEO of state-run oil and gas giant Petrobras to discuss the situation, and stressed that he will "talk to those who understand" the matter better before making any decisions."I will talk to those who know about it," he said, adding "Brazil is doing well because I don't poke my nose into everything, I ask about it."Bolsonaro added that he will meet army Gen. Augusto Heleno, minister of Institutional Security, to find out more about the US attack and its political implications.