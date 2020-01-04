Porsche recalls 645 cars in China

Photo: Xinhua

Porsche, the high-end brand of German automaker Volkswagen, plans to recall 645 imported vehicles in the Chinese market due to safety hazards, according to the country's top quality watchdog.The affected Porsche 911 Series vehicles were made between Jan. 7, 2019 and Dec. 11, 2019, said a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.Due to a software error, the hazard warning lights of the affected vehicles may not function and increase collision risks in extreme cases.Porsche promised to upgrade control unit software free of charge to eliminate safety risks, according to the statement.