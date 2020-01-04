Fairy's Day celebrated in Lhasa, SW China's Tibet

Women of the Tibetan ethnic group bring highland barley wine to be blessed at the Jokhang Temple for the Fairy's Day celebration in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 10, 2019. The Fairy's Day, known as the "Women's Festival" in modern Tibet, is celebrated on the 15th day of the 10th month in the Tibetan calendar. The festival is to commemorate Buddha Aleanterre Brahm. During the Fairy's Day celebration, women are dressed in their most beautiful clothes and go to temples to present the traditional ceremonial scarf "Hada" to their honorable goddess and make wishes. In Lhasa, people flood the Barkhor Street around the ancient Jokhang Temple. Girls and women decorate themselves elaborately. In addition to religious activities, they also enjoy the festival by going shopping and having magnificent food. Believers from all over Tibet would gather at the Jokhang Temple, where they burn aromatic plants and pray. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Women of the Tibetan ethnic group celebrate the Fairy's Day on the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Women of the Tibetan ethnic group pose for a group photo during the Fairy's Day celebration in front of the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

The statue of Buddha Aleanterre Brahm is seen at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Chogo)