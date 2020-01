Highlights of ice sculpture championship in Harbin, NE China

A sculptor takes part in the 9th China Harbin International Ice-Assemblage Championship in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A sculptor takes part in the 9th China Harbin International Ice-Assemblage Championship in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A sculptor takes part in the 9th China Harbin International Ice-Assemblage Championship in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A sculptor takes part in the 9th China Harbin International Ice-Assemblage Championship in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)