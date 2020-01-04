Annual ceremony for worshiping deity of Machhendranath held in Kathmandu, Nepal

Nepal's Living Goddess Kumari participates in an annual ceremony for worshiping the deity of Machhendranath in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, Jan. 3, 2020. Seto Machhendranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship Machhendranath for good rain to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. (Photo by Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)

People take photos during an annual ceremony for worshiping the deity of Machhendranath in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, Jan. 3, 2020. Seto Machhendranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship Machhendranath for good rain to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. (Photo by Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)

Priests bath an idol of Seto Machhendranath during an annual ceremony for worshiping the deity of Machhendranath in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, Jan. 3, 2020. Seto Machhendranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship Machhendranath for good rain to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. (Photo by Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)