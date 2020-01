72nd anniversary of Myanmar's Independence marked in Yangon

A soldier prepares to raise flag during a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of Myanmar's Independence in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

People attend a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of Myanmar's Independence in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Yangon Region Chief Minister U Phyo Min Thein reads the Independence Day message by Myanmar President U Win Myint during a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of Myanmar's Independence in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

The guard of honor attends a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of Myanmar's Independence in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

People attends a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of Myanmar's Independence in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)