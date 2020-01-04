Wang Yi and Iranian FM discuss deadly US strike over the phone

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the US airstrike in Iraq in a phone call on Saturday.Zarif briefed Wang Yi on Iran's stance on the attack that killed the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and said he hopes that China can play an important role in preventing the escalation of regional tensions.On the other hand, Wang said the US military act violated the basic norms of international relations and will exacerbate tensions and instability in the region.China urges the U.S. not to use excessive force and solve the issue through dialogue, Wang added.