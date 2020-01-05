People mourn for top Iranian commander killed in U.S. airstrike

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/5 11:06:27

People light candles beside a poster of a top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani during a mourning ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 3, 2020. An attack near Baghdad International Airport on Friday has killed Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhamdis, the deputy top leader of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces. Photo:Xinhua


 

