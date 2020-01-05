Chinese FM says China to play constructive role in maintaining peace, security in Middle East

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2019. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

China will play a constructive role in maintaining peace and security in the Middle East and the Gulf region while remaining objective and fair, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday.Wang made the remarks during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.The dangerous military actions violated the basic norms of international relations and would aggravate regional tensions, Wang said.He voiced China's opposition to the use of force in international relations, saying military means only lead to a dead end and maximum pressure will get nowhere.China urges the United States not to abuse force and calls for dialogue to seek solutions to problems, he said.For his part, Zarif briefed Wang on Iran's position regarding the attack on a senior Iranian commander.The Iranian foreign minister strongly condemned the brutal act, which he said would bring severe consequences.Iran has sent a letter to the UN secretary-general and hopes that China will play an important role in preventing the escalation of regional tensions, said Zarif.