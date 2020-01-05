Chinese, Russian FMs discuss Gulf tensions, cooperation at UN Security Council over phone

A man holds a picture of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani during a protest in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 3, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi exchanged views and coordinated stances with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a phone call late Saturday over the escalating tensions in the Gulf region.They also discussed bilateral cooperation at the United Nations (UN) Security Council.Wang said that China pays high attention to the intensification of U.S.-Iran conflict, opposes the abuse of force in international relations, and holds that military adventures are unacceptable.China insists that all parties should earnestly abide by the principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations, Wang said, adding that Iraq's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be respected, and that peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf region should be maintained.Noting that China and Russia, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear important responsibilities for world peace and security, Wang said the two countries should strengthen strategic communication, join hands to uphold international law, as well as fairness and justice, and play a responsible role in properly handling the current situation in the Middle East.For his part, Lavrov said that Russia shares the same position with China, adding that the U.S. actions are illegal and should be condemned.Russia opposes gross trampling upon any other country's sovereignty, especially via unilateral military moves, Lavrov said.He said that Russia is willing to stay in close coordination with China and play a constructive role in preventing the escalation of regional tensions.Wang and Lavrov also discussed the latest developments of hotspot issues such as Libya and Syria, and agreed to maintain close communication over safeguarding global strategic stability.