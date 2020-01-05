Residents make profits from organic agriculture businesses in SW China

A farmer collects mushrooms in Minjiachang Village of Jiangkou County, Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 3, 2020. Local residents in Jiangkou County have made good profits from joining in various organic agriculture businesses. Photo:Xinhua

A worker shows a fish at a coldwater fishery base in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 3, 2020. Local residents in Jiangkou County have made good profits from joining in various organic agriculture businesses. Photo:Xinhua

Workers catch fish at a coldwater fishery base in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 3, 2020. Local residents in Jiangkou County have made good profits from joining in various organic agriculture businesses. Photo:Xinhua