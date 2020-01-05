Chinatown New Year celebrations 2020 held in Singapore

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/5 12:41:06

Dancers cover their ears as firecrackers explode during the official light-up and opening ceremony of the Chinatown New Year celebrations 2020 in Singapore, Jan 4, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Dancers perform during the official light-up and opening ceremony of the Chinatown New Year celebrations 2020 in Singapore, Jan 4, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Dancers perform during the official light-up and opening ceremony of the Chinatown New Year celebrations 2020 in Singapore, Jan 4, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Dancers perform during the official light-up and opening ceremony of the Chinatown New Year celebrations 2020 in Singapore, Jan 4, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

