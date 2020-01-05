Chinese embassy in US issues safety alert following Soleimani’s death

People hold posters of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander, during a mourning ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 3, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese embassy in the US on Sunday issued a safety alert amid the enhanced security measures in the US following the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.Soleimani, 62, head of the elite Quds Force, was killed on Friday by missiles fired from a US drone as he was leaving Baghdad's international airport, according to US officials.Five Revolutionary Guards were also killed in the attack, along with five members of a pro-Iranian paramilitary force in Iraq, the Hashed al-Shaabi.Washington had entered a state of alert following the incident, the embassy's notice stressed.The embassy warned Chinese people in the US to pay close attention to their security situation and take prudent precautions before going to public places.The notice said people should call 911 or contact the embassy or local consulates if they encounter dangers or emergencies.Global Times