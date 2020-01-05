Artists perform during the premiere of the show "Corteo" by Cirque Du Soleil, in Lisbon, Portugal, on Jan. 3, 2020. The premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's show "Corteo" was held in Lisbon on Friday. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

