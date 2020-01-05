Asia Album: Colourful geothermal attraction in New Zealand

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2020 shows the scenery of the Wai-O-Tapu thermal wonderland in Rotorua, New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

The Wai-O-Tapu thermal wonderland is part of a scenic reserve covering about 18 square kilometres in Rotorua, New Zealand. Formed approximately 160,000 years ago, it's covered with collapsed craters, cold and boiling pools of mud, water and steaming fumaroles. Due to different mineral compositions, the pool water in the park presents different colors such as green, red, yellow and bronze.

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2020 shows the scenery of the Wai-O-Tapu thermal wonderland in Rotorua, New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2020 shows the scenery of the Wai-O-Tapu thermal wonderland in Rotorua, New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2020 shows the scenery of the Wai-O-Tapu thermal wonderland in Rotorua, New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2020 shows a visitor viewing the Wai-O-Tapu thermal wonderland in Rotorua, New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)