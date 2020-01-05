Tourists enjoy ice sculptures at Harbin Ice-Snow World in NE China's Heilongjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/5 13:52:54

A tourist enjoys ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, China's largest ice and snow theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

A tourist enjoys ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, China's largest ice and snow theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists view ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, China's largest ice and snow theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists view ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, China's largest ice and snow theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus