Two giant pandas transfered to China's Shaanxi to adapt to natural habitat

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/5 13:57:01

Two giant pandas eat bamboos at a scenic area in Foping County of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2020. Two giant pandas, "Xiao Xin" and "Lu Lu", were transfered here on Dec. 16, 2019 to adapt to a natural habitat. Photo:Xinhua


 

A giant panda climbs a tree at a scenic area in Foping County of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2020. Two giant pandas, "Xiao Xin" and "Lu Lu", were transfered here on Dec. 16, 2019 to adapt to a natural habitat. Photo:Xinhua


 

A giant panda climbs a tree at a scenic area in Foping County of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2020. Two giant pandas, "Xiao Xin" and "Lu Lu", were transfered here on Dec. 16, 2019 to adapt to a natural habitat. Photo:Xinhua


 

A giant panda eats bamboos at a scenic area in Foping County of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2020. Two giant pandas, "Xiao Xin" and "Lu Lu", were transfered here on Dec. 16, 2019 to adapt to a natural habitat. Photo:Xinhua


 

Two giant pandas eat bamboos at a scenic area in Foping County of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2020. Two giant pandas, "Xiao Xin" and "Lu Lu", were transfered here on Dec. 16, 2019 to adapt to a natural habitat. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus