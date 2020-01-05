FIS Ski World Cup Women's Slalom race held in Zagreb, Croatia

Anna Swenn-Larsson of Sweden competes during the FIS Ski World Cup Women's Slalom race in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 4, 2020. (Luka Stanzl/Pixsell via Xinhua)

First-place winner Petra Vlhova (C) of Slovakia, second-place winner Mikaela Shiffrin (L) of the United States, and third-place winner Katharina Liensberger of Austria celebrate after the FIS Ski World Cup Women's Slalom race in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 4, 2020. (Luka Stanzl/Pixsell via Xinhua)

First-place winner Petra Vlhova (2nd L) of Slovakia, second-place winner Mikaela Shiffrin (1st L) of the United States, third-place winner Katharina Liensberger (2nd R) of Austria, and Mayor of Zagreb Milan Bandic pose after the FIS Ski World Cup Women's Slalom race in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 4, 2020. (Luka Stanzl/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Katharina Liensberger of Austria competes during the FIS Ski World Cup Women's Slalom race in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 4, 2020. (Luka Stanzl/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States competes during the FIS Ski World Cup Women's Slalom race in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 4, 2020. (Luka Stanzl/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Emelie Wikstroem of Sweden competes during the FIS Ski World Cup Women's Slalom race in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 4, 2020. (Luka Stanzl/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland competes during the FIS Ski World Cup Women's Slalom race in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 4, 2020. (Luka Stanzl/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia competes during the FIS Ski World Cup Women's Slalom race in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 4, 2020. (Luka Stanzl/Pixsell via Xinhua)