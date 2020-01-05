RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Make the most of an opportunity by using it as a stepping stone to further opportunities. An investment has fabulous financial possibilities. This will be an excellent time to close a deal or forge a partnership. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 7, 15, 16.Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Your mission today is simple and straightforward: Go out and have some fun! A memorable adventure will be yours if you head out together with friends. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to money matters, making this a good time for investments. ✭✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)If you have grown tired of leading from the front, it may be time for you to let someone else take over the reins of leadership for a while. However, make sure those around you know this doesn't mean you are any less committed. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Take care as financial woes are heading your way. Be generous with your time and support, but leave your wallet in a safe place. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Focus your energy today on drawing up plans for the new year. A change of scenery or way of looking at things will get you moving in a more suitable direction. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You may be busy, but that is no reason to neglect your loved ones. Inviting neighbors to a social gathering will give you insight into a different side of their personality. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Keep an open mind when it comes to the changes taking place at the office. A stubborn adherence to the past will only end up jeopardizing your hard-fought position. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Heading out with friends will lift your spirits, but may hurt your bank balance. You must decide if a little short-term happiness is worth some long-term pain. A mental or physical challenge is a great way to use up excess energy. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Do not waste too much time today worrying about what other people think of you. Just get out there and be yourself. A complicated financial matter will demand your personal attention. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You will be given a rare opportunity to reevaluate how you look at life today. This newly found self-awareness will open doors to paths you never even contemplated before. Romance is in the air for you tonight. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)A healthy amount of humility can be an asset, but the uncharacteristic self-doubt you feel today will only drag you down. Have confidence in yourself and face the day with courage. Honesty will be the best policy when making business deals. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)This will be the perfect day to push your plans forward. Make the choices that will do the most for you, but do not completely ignore the needs of others. Education will be key to getting ahead. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Household demands will have family members feeling anxious. A common goal where everyone can contribute something is sure to help ease tension. ✭✭✭