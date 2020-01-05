Belt and Road regatta held in Singapore

Photo: Courtesy of organizers
The maiden Belt and Road
international regatta was held in Singapore on Saturday, with Mathieu Laouenan claiming the title in the laser discipline.
Mathieu Petot and Yeo Ngak Hoe finished second and third respectively.
To promote the theme of international cooperation, each boat was crewed by four young athletes from different countries.
A forum on youth yachting was held on the sidelines of the event, and organizers hope the event will boost the popularity of the sport among younger people.
The series will move to Langkawi, Malaysia later this month.