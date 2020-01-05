Learning Chinese

rumor谣言(yáoyán)A: Have you heard? An unexplained type of pneumonia seems to have been found in Wuhan. Is it possible that SARS is making a comeback?你听说了吗？武汉发现了原因不明的肺炎。会不会是非典型肺炎又回来了？(nǐ tīnɡshuō le ma? wǔhàn fāxiàn le yuányīn bùmínɡ de fèiyán. huìbúhuì shì fēidiǎnxínɡ fèiyán yòu huílái le?)B: Calm down. Don't be fooled by rumors on the street before the government makes an official statement. Some people just like to exaggerate things and cause panic.冷静。官方发声明前,不要轻信谣言。有些人喜欢夸大事实,引发恐慌。(lěnɡjìnɡ. ɡuānfānɡ fā shēnɡmínɡ qián, búyào qīnɡxìn yáoyán. yǒuxiērén xǐhuān kuādà shìshí, yǐnfā kǒnɡhuānɡ.)A: Despite what you say, I can't put my mind at ease. Once the virus breaks out, it will be difficult to stay safe.就算你这么说,我还是放心不下。一旦爆发,很难躲得过去。(jiùsuàn nǐ zhème shuō, wǒháishì fànɡxīn bùxià. yīdàn bàofā, hěnnán duǒdé ɡuòqù.)B: Don't you worry. Even if it is SARS, the government will be able to address the situation.别担心。即便是非典,国家也会有办法的。(bié dānxīn. jíbiàn shì fēidiǎn, ɡuójiā yěhuì yǒu bànfǎ de.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT