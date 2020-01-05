Crossword

2020/1/5

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Barrister Clooney

  5 Symptom of a bug bite

  9 Spun records at a 15-Across

 13 Long-eared leaper

 14 Spanish art museum

 15 Nightclub bash

 16 Infamous headline about the 1948 election

 19 Prez No. 16

 20 Charged particles

 21 Jewish casserole

 22 State capital north of Colorado Springs

 24 Collection

 25 4039, for 2019 and 2020

 27 Classic movie quote spoken mindlessly?

 31 "Says ___?"

 33 Opera solos

 34 Self-referential

 35 Water polo site

 36 Joe Biden was one of its sens.

 37 Significant others, in slang

 38 Funny Bombeck

 39 Misleading thing

 41 Job connections

 42 "That didn't go as planned"

 45 "Me day" destination

 46 Beast of burden

 47 Chops finely

 51 An intruder might trip one

 53 Bosc or Anjou

 55 London quaff

 56 Opts for a more private life, or a feature of 16-, 27- and 42-Across?

 59 ___ Reader

 60 '90s commerce pact

 61 I, in sorority names

 62 Becomes a brunette, say

 63 Plot points?

 64 Narrow valley

DOWN

  1 On pace to win

  2 "I'll decide later"

  3 Elizabeth of cosmetics

  4 Filmmaker Spike

  5 Persian Gulf country

  6 Skin designs, for short

  7 Musical stack

  8 Computer shortcuts that are pressed

  9 Pharmacy buy

 10 "Rebel Without a Cause" icon

 11 Assigns a grade to, say

 12 Lion's abode

 14 lllinois city that symbolizes Middle America

 17 Medieval estate

 18 The "R" of RBG

 23 They're higher than cellos

 24 Zigzag down a slope

 26 Degrees for corp. leaders

 28 What waiters and privates take

 29 Certain flower girl

 30 Common sleep prescription

 31 Oxymoronic social occasion

 32 1990 film about a thwarted burglary

 35 Pair in an idiomatic pod

 39 Anti-apartheid activist Tutu

 40 Big name in motorcycles

 43 Major conflicts

 44 Urgent, as circumstances

 48 You may sing one in the snow showers

 49 Like top colleges

 50 Coupe alternative

 52 Mimics

 53 Sound of a 56-Down

 54 Jazz's James

 56 Firecracker that fizzles

 57 Org. overseeing airspace

 58 Comedian's booking





 

