Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Barrister Clooney
5 Symptom of a bug bite
9 Spun records at a 15-Across
13 Long-eared leaper
14 Spanish art museum
15 Nightclub bash
16 Infamous headline about the 1948 election
19 Prez No. 16
20 Charged particles
21 Jewish casserole
22 State capital north of Colorado Springs
24 Collection
25 4039, for 2019 and 2020
27 Classic movie quote spoken mindlessly?
31 "Says ___?"
33 Opera solos
34 Self-referential
35 Water polo site
36 Joe Biden was one of its sens.
37 Significant others, in slang
38 Funny Bombeck
39 Misleading thing
41 Job connections
42 "That didn't go as planned"
45 "Me day" destination
46 Beast of burden
47 Chops finely
51 An intruder might trip one
53 Bosc or Anjou
55 London quaff
56 Opts for a more private life, or a feature of 16-, 27- and 42-Across?
59 ___ Reader
60 '90s commerce pact
61 I, in sorority names
62 Becomes a brunette, say
63 Plot points?
64 Narrow valleyDOWN
1 On pace to win
2 "I'll decide later"
3 Elizabeth of cosmetics
4 Filmmaker Spike
5 Persian Gulf country
6 Skin designs, for short
7 Musical stack
8 Computer shortcuts that are pressed
9 Pharmacy buy
10 "Rebel Without a Cause" icon
11 Assigns a grade to, say
12 Lion's abode
14 lllinois city that symbolizes Middle America
17 Medieval estate
18 The "R" of RBG
23 They're higher than cellos
24 Zigzag down a slope
26 Degrees for corp. leaders
28 What waiters and privates take
29 Certain flower girl
30 Common sleep prescription
31 Oxymoronic social occasion
32 1990 film about a thwarted burglary
35 Pair in an idiomatic pod
39 Anti-apartheid activist Tutu
40 Big name in motorcycles
43 Major conflicts
44 Urgent, as circumstances
48 You may sing one in the snow showers
49 Like top colleges
50 Coupe alternative
52 Mimics
53 Sound of a 56-Down
54 Jazz's James
56 Firecracker that fizzles
57 Org. overseeing airspace
58 Comedian's booking
Solution