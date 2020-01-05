Puzzle

1 Barrister Clooney5 Symptom of a bug bite9 Spun records at a 15-Across13 Long-eared leaper14 Spanish art museum15 Nightclub bash16 Infamous headline about the 1948 election19 Prez No. 1620 Charged particles21 Jewish casserole22 State capital north of Colorado Springs24 Collection25 4039, for 2019 and 202027 Classic movie quote spoken mindlessly?31 "Says ___?"33 Opera solos34 Self-referential35 Water polo site36 Joe Biden was one of its sens.37 Significant others, in slang38 Funny Bombeck39 Misleading thing41 Job connections42 "That didn't go as planned"45 "Me day" destination46 Beast of burden47 Chops finely51 An intruder might trip one53 Bosc or Anjou55 London quaff56 Opts for a more private life, or a feature of 16-, 27- and 42-Across?59 ___ Reader60 '90s commerce pact61 I, in sorority names62 Becomes a brunette, say63 Plot points?64 Narrow valley1 On pace to win2 "I'll decide later"3 Elizabeth of cosmetics4 Filmmaker Spike5 Persian Gulf country6 Skin designs, for short7 Musical stack8 Computer shortcuts that are pressed9 Pharmacy buy10 "Rebel Without a Cause" icon11 Assigns a grade to, say12 Lion's abode14 lllinois city that symbolizes Middle America17 Medieval estate18 The "R" of RBG23 They're higher than cellos24 Zigzag down a slope26 Degrees for corp. leaders28 What waiters and privates take29 Certain flower girl30 Common sleep prescription31 Oxymoronic social occasion32 1990 film about a thwarted burglary35 Pair in an idiomatic pod39 Anti-apartheid activist Tutu40 Big name in motorcycles43 Major conflicts44 Urgent, as circumstances48 You may sing one in the snow showers49 Like top colleges50 Coupe alternative52 Mimics53 Sound of a 56-Down54 Jazz's James56 Firecracker that fizzles57 Org. overseeing airspace58 Comedian's booking

